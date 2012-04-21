We are humans and the unique thing about us is we come in different shapes and sizes. Some have large round eyeball sthat would allow them to see the future if properly exploited; others have small beady eyes. Some are endowed with robust behinds, while others just a have extended backs that split into legs; […] The post 7 Struggles that Women with Chunky Thighs Can Relate to appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 17, 2017

from Bella Naija

