7yr old boy identified as one of the suicide bombers that attacked University of Maiduguri

The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, on Monday said a 7-year-old boy was one of the suicide bombers that attacked University of Maiduguri in the early hours of today (read here). "At about 5:45 a.m. a mobile police officer who is on duty sighted a suicide bomber who was trying to scale the fence at Gate Five of the university. Suspicious of his movement, the mobile
Added January 16, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

