87-year-old man faces theft, firearms possession charges

Peter Dada, Akure An 87-year-old man, Rufus Oyeneyin, was on Monday arraigned before the Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure over allegations of stealing, deliberate flouting of court order, illegal possession of firearms and obtaining registration under false pretence. Two others docked along with the octogenarian were Sylvester Ovwighotu and Odeyemi Olufemi. While Oyeneyin […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 24, 2017

from The Punch News

