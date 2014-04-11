17

views
Unfave

8.1 magnitude earthquake triggering “strange flashes of bright light” kills dozens in Mexico

Mexico was on Thursday night hit by a magnitude 8.1 earthquake, leaving about 38 persons dead, according to CNN. The disaster has been described as the worst earthquake to hit the country in 100 years. About 50 million people felt the earthquake with epicenter in the Pacific Ocean. Southern states of Chiapas and Oaxaca were hit […] The post 8.1 magnitude earthquake triggering “strange flashes of bright light” kills dozens in Mexico appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 08, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. 8.1 magnitude earthquake triggering “strange flashes of bright light” kills dozens in Mexico
    added September 08, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. 6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua
    added April 11, 2014 from The Punch News
  3. Major earthquakes of the past 30 years
    added September 08, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Powerful 7.1 magnitude quake jolts New Zealand: USGS
    added September 01, 2016 from Guardian News
  5. Death toll in Mexico earthquake rises to 15 — official
    added September 08, 2017 from The Punch News