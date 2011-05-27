3

views
Unfave

“100% on point” – Lady shares experience with Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa

Canada-based Nigerian nurse @mrs_akin took to her Instagram page to share her experience with the Nigerian embassy in Ottawa. In her post she revealed the process of getting her passport which used to be a bad experience has changed for the better as she got her passport delivered to her within two days, after one year delay […] The post “100% on point” – Lady shares experience with Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 11, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Statement on video circulating about Nigerian High Commission, Ottawa, Canada
    added August 26, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Nigerian High Commission in UK holds town hall meetings
    added June 22, 2014 from The Punch News
  3. Awareness On The Present Ongoing Issues Related To Nigerian High Commission Staff’s In Malaysia
    added May 27, 2011 from Sahara Reporters
  4. Nigerian high commission didn’t pay Kyari’s medical bill – FG
    added January 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Aisha Buhari Denies Bleeding Nigerian High Commission in London
    added January 06, 2017 from This Day News