Association of Professional Rig Owners and Borehole Drilling Practitioners (AWDROP), has said the reason why millions of Nigerians are dying of water borne diseases was because about 100 million Nigerians drink what it termed ‘killer water’. The union said the number accounted for over 65 % of the total population of 150 million Nigerian citizens, […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 15, 2017

from This Day News