18

views
Unfave

‘13.58 million Nigerian Internet users suffer cyberattacks’

Everest Amaefule, Abuja About 14 per cent or 13.58 million of the 97 million Internet users in the country suffer cyberattacks annually, the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency, Dr. Isa Ibrahim, has said. Ibrahim said this at the inaugural meeting of the Inter-ministerial Technical Committee on the Implementation of the National Cyber Security Strategy, […] The post ‘13.58 million Nigerian Internet users suffer cyberattacks’ appeared first on Punch Newspapers ...
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added February 05, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. ‘13.58 million Nigerian Internet users suffer cyberattacks’
    added February 05, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. 60% of Nigerian Internet users experience cyberattacks —Report
    added November 16, 2015 from The Punch News
  3. Nigeria has 48 million active Internet users -NITDA
    added October 07, 2014 from The Punch News
  4. Jonathan Awards $40million Contract To Israeli Company To Monitor Computer, Internet Communication Of Nigerians-PREMIUM TIMES
    added April 25, 2013 from Sahara Reporters
  5. Bamidele Onibalusi: 4 Ways Nigerians Can Make Money Online
    added March 20, 2015 from Bella Naija