$153m Diezani loot: EFCC set to declare ex-NNPC director wanted

Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission may declare wanted a former Deputy Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Ben Otti, if he refuses to make himself available to the commission, The PUNCH has learnt. Otti, who also served as Director of Finance and Accounts at the NNPC, is central […] The post $153m Diezani loot: EFCC set to declare ex-NNPC director wanted appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 10, 2017
from The Punch News

