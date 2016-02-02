20

views
Unfave

$229,000 scam: Despite Presidency’s order, Ministry frustrates whistleblower’s recall

Added June 19, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. $229,000 scam: Despite Presidency’s order, Ministry frustrates whistleblower’s recall
    added June 19, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Drop your support for Syrian president Bashar al-Assad - U.S 'orders' Russia
    added April 10, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Protests as Presidency extends petroleum ministry’s perm sec’s tenure
    added March 02, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. $620,000 scam: Lawan’s ‘accomplice’ now ICPC witness
    added February 02, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Despite Listing on Order Paper, Senate C’ttees Fail to Lay 2017 Budget
    added May 04, 2017 from This Day News