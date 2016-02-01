login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Diaper manufacturers battle for Nigeria’s huge market
NCC develops initiatives to empower telecoms consumers
Commodities Sink European Stocks as Investor Sentiment Sours
US military refuses to be intimidated after Russia threatens to target every US aircraft it finds west of the River Euphrates in Syria
11 female police officers reportedly missing after Boko Haram members ambush Police Convoy heading for a funeral in Borno
Trending Nigerian News
Football coach Emmanuel Offor in court for snatching Alhaji’s wife
Italy arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ for torturing, killing migrants in Libya
Mbaka, Bakare’s silence on removal of CRK from schools may surprise satan – Reno
Instant View: MSCI Adds Domestic Chinese Stocks to Global Benchmark
NCC Steps in, Says Etisalat’s Licence Not Transferable
14
views
$3m bribery scandal: ICPC gets nod to re-arraign Farouk Lawan, July 5
Added June 20, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
ICPC re-arraigns Farouk Lawan for $620,000 scam Tuesday
added February 01, 2016 from
The Punch News
Police to re-arraign suspects in Bola Ige’s case
added July 19, 2016 from
The Punch News
N29bn alleged fraud: EFCC to re-arraign Nyako, son
added July 07, 2016 from
The Punch News
Alleged fraud: EFCC to re-arraign ex-MDs Akingbola, Atuche, Nwosu
added July 06, 2016 from
The Punch News
EFCC to re-arraign Metuh for obstruction of operatives today
added February 25, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us