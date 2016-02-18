login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
FRSC takes steps to restore traffic flow on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
No cold war between Russia, US – Russian deputy FM
Egypt criticises US decision to cut aid as Kushner visits
AXE hosts Exclusive VIP Party with DJ Sose, DJ Xclusive, Lil Kesh, Denrele Edun to celebrate Find Your Magic Campaign
Sultan declares Sept. 1, as Sallah day
Trending Nigerian News
JAMB Fixes 2017/2018 Admission Cut-off Marks
Anambra APC primaries: 4 aspirants to withdraw for Uba
God, save America!
Crooks Dig Up Sierra Leone’s ‘Ebola Cemetery’
NNPC refunds of N450bn shared among states, local governments
9
views
$823m Abuja metro rail ready by December, says contractor
Added August 23, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
$823m Abuja metro rail ready by December – Contractor
added August 22, 2017 from
The Punch News
$823m Abuja metro rail ready by December, says contractor
added August 23, 2017 from
Businessday Nigeria
$823m Abuja metro rail ready by December, says contractor
added August 22, 2017 from
Vanguard News
FG’s $1bn Euro-bond ready by December, says DMO
added September 16, 2016 from
The Punch News
Lagos light rail ready in December — Ambode
added February 18, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us