“A Lot Of Men See Women Like They Have Control Over Them And Can Do Whatever They Want But A Single No From A Woman Doesn’t Need To Be Contested” – Lolo 1

A lot of men just don’t understand, they see women like they have control over them and can do whatever they want but a single no from a woman doesn’t need to be contested. We don’t need to explain it, No means No. The post “A Lot Of Men See Women Like They Have Control Over Them And Can Do Whatever They Want But A Single No From A Woman Doesn’t Need To Be Contested” – Lolo 1 appeared first on Woman.NG.
Added March 14, 2017
from Woman.ng

