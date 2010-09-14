16

“A Lot Of Nigerian Girls Have Lost Their Lives Here, Some Have Run Mad And Some Are Not Functioning Properly Again” – Nigerian Woman Working As Maid In Oman Cries For Help

Please, we really need your help. Nigerian girls are suffering in Oman.they are using us like slaves, they are using us in a wicked way in Oman. Please help us. They are treating us the way they want. In this country, we wake up at 4am and finish at 12 and we work like this for 30 days without leave for a day. The post “A Lot Of Nigerian Girls Have Lost Their Lives Here, Some Have Run Mad And Some Are Not Functioning Properly Again” – Nigerian Woman Working As Maid In Oman Cries For Help appeared ...
Read the rest of the story on Woman.ng

Added September 17, 2017
from Woman.ng

