login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
“People talk about mad people a lot in jokes, but I decided to act it out” – Akpororo
TETFUND spends N7bn on projects in Sokoto Varsity, in 7 years
Eight migrants die as boat sinks off Libya
Ramadan: Borno Gov’s Wife Donates Rice, Sugar to Widows, Orphans
Nigeria vs. South Africa: Who should start for the Super Eagles? - Goal.com
Trending Nigerian News
Yerima is just a puppet flying a kite with the Igbo Quit Notice – Reno
Obaseki appoints Senior Special Assistants
Nigeria - South Africa Preview: Baxter looks to get his Bafana tenure off to a bang
Wanted kidnapper, Evans arrested in Lagos
Eagles XI Vs Bafana: Ndidi, Awaziem, Iheanacho, Etebo, Iwobi Start; Omeruo Benched
17
views
#AFCON: Super Eagles line-up vs South-Africa
Added June 10, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
AFCON 2015: 5 Worst Performing Super Eagles Against Congo And South Africa By Mansur Abubakar
added September 11, 2014 from
Sahara Reporters
Super Eagles Line-ups Against Zambia
added January 25, 2013 from
Complete Sports
CHAN: Home Eagles Jet Out To South Africa Camp
added January 02, 2016 from
Complete Sports
Samson Gbadebo Joins Eagles In South Africa Tuesday
added January 02, 2016 from
Complete Sports
Arik Air to ferry Super Eagles to South Africa
added June 01, 2010 from
Guardian News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us