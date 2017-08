’Tana Aiyejina Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has stated that victory against Cameroon in Uyo on Friday would go a long way in the team’s qualification for next year’s World Cup in Russia. The Eagles host the Indomitable Lions at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Friday, before travelling to Yaounde for the reverse […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 29, 2017

from The Punch News