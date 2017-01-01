16

views
Unfave

‘Banana Island Ghost’ breaks box office record

Added August 13, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. ‘Banana Island Ghost’ breaks box office record
    added August 13, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. 'Wonder Woman' breaks box office record for movie shot by a female director
    added June 05, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Nollywood Movie, The Wedding Party, Breaks Box Office Record, Makes N200m in 16 Days
    added January 01, 2017 from This Day News
  4. Banana Island Ghost Rakes in N35m in First Week
    added August 12, 2017 from This Day News
  5. Banana Island Ghost Sold out at Cinemas across Nigeria
    added August 05, 2017 from This Day News