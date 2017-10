The Monkeypox victim who committed suicide at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Okolobiri in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has been identified as Mr. Perekebina Biu. Biu, who was receiving treatment in the isolation ward of the hospital, reportedly hanged himself with a rope.

