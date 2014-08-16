7

views
Unfave

#BBNaija’s Bisola, Desmond Elliot, Bolanle Ninalowo spotted at the premiere of #PicturePerfect

Yesterday, former Big Brother Naija housemates Kemen, Cocoice, Miyonse, Bally, Bassey, Ese, Soma and ThinTallTony came out in full force to support one of their own, Bisola Aiyeola at the premiere of Picture Perfect which she stars in. Spotted at the event were, cast of the movie Bolanle Ninalowo, Okey Uzoeshi, Constance Owoyomi and Desmond Elliot, the director […] The post #BBNaija’s Bisola, Desmond Elliot, Bolanle Ninalowo spotted at the premiere of #PicturePerfect appeared first on ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 07, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Timi Dakolo, Shan George, Derenle Edun & More Spotted at the Launch of Olajumoke’s TV Show on #CruiseNChillz
    added June 25, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Red Carpet Photos! Vivica Fox, Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum & More at the Premiere of 20th Century Fox’s “Independence Day: Resurgence”
    added June 21, 2016 from Bella Naija
  3. #CannesFestival2016: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Eva Longoria & More at the Premiere of Jodie Foster’s “Money Monster”
    added May 13, 2016 from Bella Naija
  4. First Look: Nse Ikpe-Etim, Adaeze & Joseph Yobo at the Premiere of Caroline Danjuma & Moses Inwang’s “Stalker”
    added February 28, 2016 from Bella Naija
  5. All the Celebs at the Premiere of Yvonne Nelson’s “Single, Married & Complicated” in Lagos
    added August 16, 2014 from Bella Naija