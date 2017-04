We love how all the housemates of the Big Brother Naija house have bene pushing their careers and capitalizing on their newfound fame. Marvis Nkpornwi, one of the finalists of the show, shared some gorgeous new photos on her Instagram page recently and we love the sharp contrast from her laidback approach in the house […]

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added April 25, 2017

from Bella Naija