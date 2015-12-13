Mobola Sadiq Recently evicted #BBNaija housemate Gifty took time to clear the air over her statements in the house when BBNaija housemates were visited by Bankole Wellignton aka BankyW and Folarin Falana aka Falz. While other housemates gushed about how good it was to finally meet the A-list celebrities, Gifty said she did not know […] The post #BBNaija: Why I said I don’t know BankyW, Falz – Gifty appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added February 21, 2017

from The Punch News

