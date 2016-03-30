It’s no longer news that Africa must tap into tech to leapfrog past its challenges and compete favourably in the world, and one man is making sure that happens. #BellaNaijaMCM Kola Aina is the CEO of Emerging Platforms Group, a multi sector technology solutions provider based in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja. Kola is a first class […] The post #BellaNaijaMCM Kola Aina is using Ventures Platform to Support Gritty Entrepreneurs Building Africa’s Future appeared first on BellaNaija ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 09, 2017

from Bella Naija

