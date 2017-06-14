In a field dominated by men, our #BellaNaijaWCW this week Udoka Uju is thriving and making her brand – The Lady Painter – known. Udoka is not just a painter, but a creative wall designer who brings people’s work and home spaces to life. The brand describes itself as a group of professional painters who offer creative […] The post #BellaNaijaWCW: Udoka Uju – The Lady Painter – is on a Public School Beautification Exercise across Nigeria appeared first on BellaNaija ...

