#BETAwards17: African Stars DJ Spinall, Nasty C, Pearl Thusi & Nomzamo Mbatha stand out on the Red Carpet

All week long our African stars have been repping at the BET Awards Experience. Click here if you missed the International Awards Presentation Photos. Last night, the BET Awards show held and we spotted some of our African celebrities on the red carpet. Nigeria’s DJ Spinall was at the event as well as South African […] The post #BETAwards17: African Stars DJ Spinall, Nasty C, Pearl Thusi & Nomzamo Mbatha stand out on the Red Carpet appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added June 26, 2017
from Bella Naija

