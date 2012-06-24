23

views
Unfave

[BREAKING] Boko Haram frees 82 girls

Eighty-two out of the 250 Chibok girls that were kidnapped sometime in 2014 have been released. Quoting a direct information allegedly obtained from “a top military source,” online medium, Sahara Reporters, said the girls, numbering 82 or thereabouts, were released after a negotiations between the Islamist group and the Federal Government. The medium wrote: “Our source revealed […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added May 06, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. BREAKING: Boko Haram frees 21 Chibok girls
    added October 13, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. [BREAKING] Boko Haram frees 82 girls
    added May 06, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Breaking: We are ‘in touch’ with Boko Haram over Chibok girls video – FG
    added August 14, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. BREAKING: Boko Haram leader in new video says group safe, not crushed
    added December 29, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Nigeria's Boko Haram free 40 in prison break: police
    added June 24, 2012 from Yahoo Nigerian News