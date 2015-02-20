25

[BREAKING Buhari travels for medicals again, says doctors will determine duration

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday night left Nigeria for London where he is scheduled to consult with his doctor. According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the duration of Buhari’s stay in London will be determined by his doctors. Adesina however said the President […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added May 07, 2017
from The Punch News

