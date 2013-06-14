[BREAKING] Evans’ brother-in-law case: Court awards N2m against police

Oladimeji Ramon The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday entered judgment against the Nigeria Police Force in the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by one Mr. Okwuchukwu Obiechina said to be the brother-in-law of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans. Justice Mohammed Idris, in a judgment on Monday, declared Obiechina’s arrest and detention […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 23, 2017

from The Punch News

