15

views
Unfave

[BREAKING] Evans’ brother-in-law case: Court awards N2m against police

Oladimeji Ramon The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday entered judgment against the Nigeria Police Force in the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by one Mr. Okwuchukwu Obiechina said to be the brother-in-law of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans. Justice Mohammed Idris, in a judgment on Monday, declared Obiechina’s arrest and detention […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 23, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. [BREAKING] Evans’ brother-in-law case: Court awards N2m against police
    added October 23, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Court rules in Evans’ brother-in-law case against police Oct 23
    added October 17, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Court awards N200m against police for killing drivers
    added November 17, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Subsidy protest: Court awards N4m against police
    added June 14, 2013 from Vanguard News
  5. Court rules in Evans brother-in-law’s case Oct 23
    added October 17, 2017 from The Punch News