[BREAKING] London attack: UK Conservatives suspend election campaign
Britain’s ruling Conservatives said Sunday they were suspending their campaign for Thursday’s general election after six people died in a suspected terror attack in London. “The Conservative party will not be campaigning nationally today. We will review as the day goes on and as more details of the attack emerge,” a spokesman told AFP. READ: […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News
Added June 04, 2017
from The Punch News