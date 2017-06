Parents of kidnapped pupils of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, stormed the office of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode early Wednesday morning to press the government to be more proactive towards the release of their children. The children were kidnapped from their school by armed men two weeks ago. Details later…

The Punch News

June 07, 2017

The Punch News