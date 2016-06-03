11

[BREAKING] Plateau killings: Air force deploys fighter aircraft, troops  

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force has deployed its troops and fighter aircraft including the L-39ZA aircraft and the EC-135 attack helicopter to Jos, Plateau State, to join the military efforts in curtailing the herdsmen’s killings in the state. This deployment was announced on Thursday by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore […]
