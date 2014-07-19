22

[BREAKING] We are not aware of LAUTECH’s resumption, ASUU, SSANU say

Femi Makinde, Osogbo The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, and other workers’ unions in the university, have said they are not aware of the resumption of the institution, which has been scheduled for Friday, September 15. The unionists also said they would not obey the directive of […]
Added September 14, 2017
from The Punch News

