Filmmaker Kemi Adetiba‘s chat with CNN’s “African Voices” is inspiring us to always put forward our best efforts in all we do. According to the director, she knew that the highly praised “The Wedding Party” movie was going to be a success because of her approach towards making the movie which was that: The greatest […] The post #CNNAfricanVoices: Kemi Adetiba is giving herself 2 to 5 Years to Win an Oscar & We are Here for It! appeared first on BellaNaija ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 03, 2017

from Bella Naija

