It is that time of the year again. Durban July 2017 is that one event where you can dress up in your fanciest attire surrounded with good friends, have a glass of your favourite wine and bet on your idea of the best horse to take the win. The prestigious event held on July 1st, […] The post #DurbanJuly: Check out 10 Stylish Celebs at one of SA’s most Prestigious Events appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 02, 2017

from Bella Naija

