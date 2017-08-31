14

views
Unfave

#EMLN2017: Aquafina Elite Model Look 2017 Boot Camp kicks off! Who is your Favourite Contestant?

The countdown to the Aquafina Elite Model Look 2017 competition has officially begun. Eko Hotel and Suites opened its doors yesterday to the finalists for the boot camp. For the next few days leading up to the final contest on Sunday, the 24 young models will be involved in a number of activities including photoshoot challenges, morning […] The post #EMLN2017: Aquafina Elite Model Look 2017 Boot Camp kicks off! Who is your Favourite Contestant? appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 03, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. #EMLN2017: Aquafina Elite Model Look 2017 Boot Camp kicks off! Who is your Favourite Contestant?
    added October 03, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 Kicks off with a National Casting Call in the Search for New Modelling Talent
    added August 31, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Jane Michael Ekanem shares tips on What to Wear for Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 10th Anniversary
    added September 30, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria unveils the 24 Finalist for 2017 Competition
    added September 28, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Celebrating a Decade! Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria presents 2017 Edition “Africa Rising: Haute Couture”
    added September 22, 2017 from Bella Naija