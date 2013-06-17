10

 Enugu APC backs Buhari for second term, wants foreign minister sacked

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Saturday endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for second term. Chairman of the APC in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who announced the endorsement at a news conference, however urged the President to immediately sack the country’s foreign affairs minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama. Onyeama […]
