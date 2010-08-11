‘Executive order, opportunity to correct aviation industry’s problems’

Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi The Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, says the Executive Orders given by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo have offered opportunity for stakeholders to correct the shortcomings of the aviation industry. Akinkuotu stated this while charging airspace managers across the nation’s airports to ensure full compliance with the implementation […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 21, 2017

from The Punch News

