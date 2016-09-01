28

views
Unfave

‎FG must prosecute hate preachers – Afuye

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti A former Commissioner in Ekiti State and Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye, has urged the Federal Government to prosecute politicians and religious leaders who incite the people to engage in violence. Afuye, who has indicated his intention to vie for the 2018 Ekiti governorship poll, […] The post ‎FG must prosecute hate preachers – Afuye appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 29, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. ‎FG must prosecute hate preachers – Afuye
    added January 29, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Sultan wants hate preachers prosecuted
    added January 25, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Sultan calls for prosecution of hate preachers
    added January 25, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Zamfara killings: Soyinka seeks punishment for hate preachers
    added September 01, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. FG must rekindle confidence in economy – Utomi, others
    added January 02, 2017 from The Punch News