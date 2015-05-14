11

views
Unfave

‘FG needs N1tn yearly to fulfil campaign promises in education’

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, says the ruling All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government needs N1tn annually, to fulfil its campaign promises in education. Adamu stated this at a special retreat of the Federal Executive Council on Education, at the conference hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The minister, who advocated for the declaration […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 13, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. ‘FG needs N1tn yearly to fulfil campaign promises in education’
    added November 13, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. NLC urges Buhari to fulfil campaign promises, honours Fayose
    added May 02, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Christmas: Buhari promises to fulfill change promise
    added December 24, 2015 from The Punch News
  4. Abuja Bomb Blast Victims Protest | Urge FG to Fulfil its Promises to Them
    added May 14, 2015 from Bella Naija
  5. Does FG need task force to bring down food prices?
    added February 03, 2017 from The Punch News