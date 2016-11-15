8

‘Find masked men that demolished our buildings’

Sesan Olufowobi Residents of Lagoon View Estate, Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos State, have lamented alleged illegal demolition of houses on the estate by masked men numbering about 60. The residents asked Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to unmask the perpetrators and bring them to justice, saying the houses were demolished without any reason or litigation. They said the […]
