#GC4W100: Kemi Adetiba, Mo Abudu, Luvvie Ajayi make GC4’s Top 100 Women List

Award winning director and cinematographer Kemi Adetiba ranked no 50. on GC4 Women‘s Top 100 List alongside fellow Nigerians Mo Abudu, Luvvie Ajayi and Lilian Ajayi-Ore. GC4 Women which is an acronym for Global Connections for Women Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Lilian Ajayi-Ore that believes in all women and girls – and their right […] The post #GC4W100: Kemi Adetiba, Mo Abudu, Luvvie Ajayi make GC4’s Top 100 Women List appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added July 30, 2017
