12

views
Unfave

“Glee” star Mark Salling pleads guilty to child pornography Charges

  In December 2015 actor Mark Salling, who played Puck on hit series “Glee” was arrested for the possession of child pornography. Today, the 35-year-old actor has plead guilty to the child pornography charges. According to The Blast, the former Glee actor has a plea deal in place, and as part of the terms of […] The post “Glee” star Mark Salling pleads guilty to child pornography Charges appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 04, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. “Glee” star Mark Salling pleads guilty to child pornography Charges
    added October 04, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. VW pleads guilty to US criminal charges, pays $4.3 bn in 'dieselgate'
    added January 11, 2017 from Guardian News
  3. VW pleads guilty to US criminal charges
    added January 11, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Patience Jonathan denies link with companies that pleaded guilty to money laundering charges
    added September 16, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Nigerian Man Pleads Guilty to U.S. Charges of Aiding Al Qaeda
    added April 30, 2014 from Bella Naija