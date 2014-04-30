In December 2015 actor Mark Salling, who played Puck on hit series “Glee” was arrested for the possession of child pornography. Today, the 35-year-old actor has plead guilty to the child pornography charges. According to The Blast, the former Glee actor has a plea deal in place, and as part of the terms of […] The post “Glee” star Mark Salling pleads guilty to child pornography Charges appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 04, 2017

from Bella Naija

