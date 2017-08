Haruo Nakajima, the actor who played Japan’s iconic city-wrecking monster Godzilla in the original 1954 movie, has died, film studio Toho said Tuesday. He was 88. Nakajima, who went on to appear as the iconic creature a dozen times, died of pneumonia on Monday, said a spokesman for the studio that produced the Godzilla films. […]

Added August 08, 2017

from The Punch News