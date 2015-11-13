10

views
Unfave

‘…he enjoys having sex but he does not want me to be pregnant again’

Added August 12, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. INTERVIEW-Nigeria does not want MTN "to die" from $5.2 bln fine
    added November 13, 2015 from Reuters Nigeria
  2. People who spoke to rescued Chibok girls say they have stories Govt does not want told- AP reports
    added January 09, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. “You Made The Decision To Have Sex With Him, Does This Means He Is Financially Responsible For You?” – Vlogger Evi Westwick Speaks On Why Women Need To Be Financially Independent
    added April 22, 2017 from Woman.ng
  4. "America loves winners, but victory does not absolve" Chimamanda Adichie on moral duty in the wake of Trump's election
    added January 04, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Mother of rescued Chibok school girl fears for her future. "She does not want to remain a Muslim"
    added August 02, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog