21

views
Unfave

"He is an amazing husband and father" - Thin Tall Tony's wife, Audi Offiong, defends him

Audi Offiong, wife of evicted contestant, Thin Tall Tony is speaking out in his defence, despite his sexual escapades and denial of his family during his stay in the Big Brother Naija 2017 house. Expressing her gratitude to people who voted for him, she said: "Thanks to everyone who voted and supported Thin Tall Tony. May God bless you abundantly. Despite all that might have happened,
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added March 21, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. "He's married to the love of his life" - Thin Tall Tony's wife shares facts about her husband
    added February 20, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Adorable photo of Thin Tall Tony's family
    added February 28, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. "Thank you for being a caring husband and father" Mariya Tambuwal pens loving message to husband, Gov. Tambuwal as he turns 51
    added January 10, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Bez Idakula's wife shares an amazing testimony about the journey leading to their son Joshua's birth
    added September 28, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Watch married BBNaija housemate, Thin Tall Tony tell Bisola that he is a single man (video)
    added February 20, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog