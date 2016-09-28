"He is an amazing husband and father" - Thin Tall Tony's wife, Audi Offiong, defends him
Audi Offiong, wife of evicted contestant, Thin Tall Tony is speaking out
in his defence, despite his sexual escapades and denial of his family
during his stay in the Big Brother Naija 2017 house.
Expressing her
gratitude to people who voted for him, she said: "Thanks to everyone who
voted and supported Thin Tall Tony. May God bless you abundantly.
Despite all that might have happened,
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added March 21, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog