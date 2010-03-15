13

views
Unfave

"I am going nowhere" Yayha Jammeh says in reaction to Adama Barrow's swearing in

Yahya Jammeh has adamantly refused to step down as the president of the Gambia, even after the swearing-in of his successor, Adama Barrow. Gambia's information minister, Sidie Njie, informed BBC that Yahyah Jammeh has no intention of leaving office. Umaru Fofana, a BBC journalist revealed this in a tweet.  "Just interviewed #Gambia's information minister Sidie Njie. He says President Jammeh
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added January 20, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. "I am going nowhere" Yayha Jammeh says in reaction to Adama Barrow's swearing in
    added January 20, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Defection: I am going nowhere, says Ekweremadu
    added January 18, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Jammeh asks Supreme Court to stop Barrow’s inauguration
    added January 13, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Kogi: Tribunal declines to stop Bello’s swearing-in
    added January 14, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Tribunal dismisses motion to stop Obi’s swearing in
    added March 15, 2010 from Businessday Nigeria