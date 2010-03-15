"I am going nowhere" Yayha Jammeh says in reaction to Adama Barrow's swearing in

Yahya Jammeh has adamantly refused to step down as the president of the Gambia, even after the swearing-in of his successor, Adama Barrow. Gambia's information minister, Sidie Njie, informed BBC that Yahyah Jammeh has no intention of leaving office. Umaru Fofana, a BBC journalist revealed this in a tweet. "Just interviewed #Gambia's information minister Sidie Njie. He says President Jammeh

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added January 20, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

