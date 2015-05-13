21

"I am so lucky to have you" Hanan Buhari celebrates her brother, Yusuf on his birthday

President Buhari and Aisha Buhari's only son Yusuf Buhari is a year older today. His younger sister and photographer, Aisha Hanan Buhari took to her IG page to celebrate him with sweet messages..   "Happy Birthday to my one and only brother You are such a great role model for every brother in the world because you are so loving, caring, protective, and supportive. Love you Loads"
