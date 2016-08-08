30

views
Unfave

“I don’t believe Nigeria men are romantic” as “no one pushes them to fight for anything” – Simi

X3M songbird Simi has said that she doesn’t believe Nigerian men are romantic, adding that she thinks it’s because “no one pushes Nigerian men to fight for anything so they have this sense of entitlement.” Simi, who just released her album “Simisola,” spoke to PUNCH‘s Saturday Beats. “I don’t believe Nigerian men are romantic. I think Nigerian men do […] The post “I don’t believe Nigeria men are romantic” as “no one pushes them ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 16, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. “I don’t believe Nigeria men are romantic” as “no one pushes them to fight for anything” – Simi
    added September 16, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Nigerian men are not romantic –Simi
    added September 15, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. I don’t believe women are sex objects – Blossom Chukwujekwu
    added February 21, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. 'I don't believe Dasuki stole $2.2 billion' - Former president Jonathan
    added October 25, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. "I don't believe in luck, I believe in God" Folorunsho Alakija shares inspiring words and photos from her 65th birthday party
    added August 08, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog