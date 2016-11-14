28

views
Unfave

“I don’t need anybody to sponsor me” – Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has slammed persons saying she’s living off someone, saying she doesn’t need anyone to sponsor her as she had a successful career as a model and singer before she ventured into acting. She added that she has appeared in a lot of movies and her services as an actress ” are […] The post “I don’t need anybody to sponsor me” – Angela Okorie appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 30, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. “I don’t need anybody to sponsor me” – Angela Okorie
    added July 30, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Let me remind you that we don't need anybody's approval to be happy in life. Ever! - Khloe Kardashian
    added November 14, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. “I Would Like To Share It But The Only Thing That Would Do Is To Bring Wahala That I Don’t Need” – Omawumi On Keeping Her Marriage Away Social Media
    added March 30, 2017 from Woman.ng
  4. I don’t need big names to sell my album –Vector
    added January 14, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. I didn’t send anybody to take bribes for me –Jonathan
    added January 10, 2017 from The Punch News