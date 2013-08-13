“I Have Realized that People Hate Me…” – Watch Basketmouth’s New & Exclusive Interview

OnoBello.com has launched an online Television called OnoBello TV and their first video, they chat with one of Nigeria’s biggest comedians – Basketmouth. In this interview, Basketmouth (real name Bright Okpocha) talks about his projects; comedy, acting and events management. He also sheds light on why he thinks people hate him, the robbery incident at his home and more. […]

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added March 03, 2017

from Bella Naija

