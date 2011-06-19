8

“I see myself becoming a politician in the future” – Reminisce

Rapper Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru popularly known as Reminisce has said that he has interest in politics and hopes to become a politician someday. He made this known in an interview with Punch saying ““I am interested in politics and I see myself becoming a politician in the future. One is not going to do music […] The post “I see myself becoming a politician in the future” – Reminisce appeared first on BellaNaija.
