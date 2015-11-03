However, before that time, I’m not the type that would go for bras because my breasts were on point and I wore bras whenever I wanted to and I could flaunt it in front of my husband at the time because I loved the way my boobies were. They were looking straight. Unfortunately, now, they’re looking down, they’ve lost the plug.. The post “I Still Tell People That If I Win A Lottery, The First Thing I’m Gonna Do Something To Is These Boobies” – Mo Fayose Speaks On Boob Confidence ...

Read the rest of the story on Woman.ng

Added July 25, 2017

from Woman.ng

